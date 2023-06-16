Penguins ‘enrich our lives’: Q&A with Pablo Borboroglu, protector of penguins

When Pablo Garcia Borboroglu first laid eyes on a wild penguin colony in Patagonia, Argentina, he experienced two things at once: a sense of extraordinary wonder for these wild animals, and shock because of what was happening to them. “In the province where I live here in Patagonia, 40,000 penguins die per year due to oil spills,” Borboroglu told Mongabay. “You would go to the coast, and you would find dead penguins covered in oil or penguins that were dying.” Borboroglu initially had no intention of working in conservation science, but he set up a rehabilitation center to help penguins impacted by the oil spills. He also refocused his career on marine biology and conservation, and used his scientific knowledge to help protect penguins around the world. Not only were penguins threatened by oil spills, but they faced many other threats, including plastic pollution, human disturbance, and the impacts of fisheries and climate change. In a career that spans more than three decades, Borboroglu has helped protect 13 million hectares (32 million acres) of penguin marine and terrestrial habitat in Argentina, an area home to about 40% of the world’s population of Magellanic penguins (Spheniscus magellanicus). In 2009, he founded the Global Penguin Society, the first and only international science-based coalition focused on the conservation of penguins. He also co-founded the Penguin Specialist Group at the IUCN, the global wildlife conservation authority, and helped run conservation education programs that have reached hundreds of thousands of students and community members across…This article was originally published on Mongabay

