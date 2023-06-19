Climate change, human pressures push Bangladesh’s ‘national fish’ into decline

Considering the importance of hilsa fish in the country’s dietary needs, economy, and the livelihood of fishermen, Bangladesh has long made several conservation attempts to increase the population of the fish. Most of these attempts have been a success. However, in recent years, fishermen are experiencing smaller catch on their usual route even after the three-week bans twice a year for the protection of the fish’s spawn. Abdul Gaffar Majhi, a fisherman in the coastal district of Patuakhali in Bangladesh, has fished the Rabnabad Channel for the past two decades. He says he can still remember the first time he caught a huge hilsa fish there. But that was years ago, and he says he hasn’t seen any hilsa recently in this channel or any of the nearby rivers. Hilsa (Tenualosa ilisha) is far and away the most important fish in Bangladesh, as a key source of both nutrition and livelihood for millions. And while the government has invested heavily in its conservation in an attempt to boost production, fishers here continue to report declining catches. Hilsa (Tenualosa ilisha) is far and away the most important fish in Bangladesh, as a key source of both nutrition and livelihood for millions. Image by Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman. A 2015 study identified several factors contributing to the depletion of the hilsa fishery, including increased salinity, low water flow in the country’s major rivers, the construction of dams upstream and downstream of fishing areas, increased river siltation, and pollution from human settlements, industries and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

