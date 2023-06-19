Global network of sadistic monkey torture exposed by BBC

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
This video can not be played
To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.
A year-long BBC investigation has uncovered a sadistic global monkey torture ring stretching from Indonesia to the United States.
The World Service found hundreds of customers in the US, UK and elsewhere paying Indonesians to torture and kill baby long-tailed macaques on film.
The torture ring began life on YouTube, before moving to private groups on the encrypted messaging app Telegram.
Police are now pursuing the buyers and several arrests have already been made.
Warning: This article contains disturbing content
BBC journalists went undercover in one of the main Telegram torture groups, where hundreds of people gathered to come up with extreme torture ideas and commission people in Indonesia and other Asian countries to carry them out.
The sadists’ goal was to create bespoke films in which baby long-tailed macaque monkeys were abused, tortured and sometimes then killed on film.
The BBC tracked down both the torturers in Indonesia, and distributors and buyers in the US, and gained access to an international law enforcement effort to bring them to justice.
At least 20 people are now under investigation globally, including three women living in the UK who were arrested by police last year and released under investigation, and one man in the US state of Oregon who was indicted last week.