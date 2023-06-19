Over a third of conflicts over development projects affect Indigenous people: Study

Indigenous peoples are disproportionately impacted by extractive industries and mining for clean-energy minerals is linked to a myriad of abuses, according to new research. Indigenous peoples are affected in just over a third of all environmental conflicts documented in the crowd-sourced data from Global Atlas of Environmental Justice, EJAtlas, which was analyzed in a research article published June 7 by Science Advances, an open-access scientific journal. Mining is the top sector involved. Loss of landscape, livelihood loss and land dispossession were the most frequent impacts across the 1,044 conflicts affecting Indigenous peoples that researchers analyzed for their study. “The scale of social-environmental burdens faced by Indigenous communities shows that these are not singular cases of bad practice and project implementation, but rather systemic features of how the world economy operates,” said article co-author Arnim Scheidel, a researcher at the Autonomous University of Barcelona’s Institute of Environmental Science and Technology (ICTA-UAB) who is also a member of the EJAtlas coordination group. The study found 740 Indigenous groups affected, with Quechua people in South America at the top of the list, but the authors said that number is undoubtedly higher. The dataset is incomplete, with noted gaps for Central Asia, Russia and the Pacific. Impacts are also more far-reaching than those analyzed. EJAtlas also has potential reporting biases and does not guarantee all data to be accurate or updated. The Dongria Khond people in Odisha, India, have been fighting a long battle against mining giant Vedanta Resources. Image by Rita Willaert via…This article was originally published on Mongabay

