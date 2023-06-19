Palm oil company in Ecuador operates illegally on ancestral land, community says

An afro-descendent community in northern Ecuador is fighting to retake its land from a palm oil company that has allegedly used questionable permits and expensive lawsuits to maintain a hold on the area. The community of Barranquilla de San Javier, located near the northern border with Colombia, is trying to reclaim ancestral land that’s being used for palm oil cultivation by Energy & Palma. The operations have complicated subsistence farming and access to drinking water, critics have said. “People are going hungry,” said Nathalia Bonilla, a campaign coordinator for Ecological Action, a local environmental group. “Imagine if the water in your rivers was contaminated — the rainwater, too. Obviously, that’s causing a lot of illnesses in animals and people.” Energy & Palma is part of the Ecuadorian domestic goods company La Fabril Group that supplies palm oil to corporations like Pepsico, General Mills and Nestlé. Since entering the area in 2006, its plantations have diminished the quality of the land residents rely on for subsistence farming and polluted local rivers and sources of drinking water with agrochemicals, according to community leaders. Some residents have also suffered from rashes and other sicknesses after being exposed to chemicals in the water. The community has reported infections by people who came in contact with local rivers. (Photo courtesy of Nathalia Bonilla) Companies like Pepsico and Nestlé have expressed their concern about the allegations. And last July, several U.N. experts issued a joint statement on human rights violations against residents. “We express our deep…This article was originally published on Mongabay

