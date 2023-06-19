‘Tree islands’ boost diversity in oil palm plantations, study finds

Planting clusters of native trees in oil palm plantations can boost biodiversity without sacrificing yields, according to a new study. Researchers say the findings from an experimental project on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, published in the journal Nature, could be implemented by the industry to provide refuge for a range of species. “By planting these tree islands, we can see that diversity of multiple groups, from soil bacteria to birds and bats, increase,” Delphine Clara Zemp, first author on the paper and the head of the Conservation Biology Lab at the University of Neuchâtel in Switzerland, told Mongabay in an interview. “Having tree islands in the matrix of oil palm, which is a harsh environment, could potentially facilitate the movement of species in this landscape.” Researchers planted 52 tree islands of varying sizes (between 25 and 1,600 square meters, or 270 and 17,200 square feet) within plantations on Sumatra. They found that biodiversity and ecosystem functioning improved within five years. Larger patches provided greater benefits for species such as birds and bats. Image courtesy of Gustavo Paterno. The international team, led by researchers at the University of Göttingen in Germany, also noted that tree islands improved ecosystem functioning, impacting water regulation, nutrient cycling and pollination. “We found that there are also significant enhancements in our tree islands compared to conventional palm plantations,” Zemp said, adding that in terms of the size of the tree islands, the results showed that larger patches are better for biodiversity. Though oil palm…This article was originally published on Mongabay

