Volunteers, First Nations work to bring back a disappearing oak prairie

On the eastern edge of Victoria, British Columbia, abutting the Salish Sea, sits Uplands Park, spanning about 30 hectares, or 74 acres, amid the bustling municipality of Oak Bay. Although an urban park, it lacks manicured lawns, ornamental flowers or asphalted walkways — quintessential elements of modern-day urban parks. Instead, the landscape is sprinkled with stunted, gnarled and crooked oak trees. A few shrubs of snowberry (Symphoricarpos albus) and ocean spray (Holodiscus discolor), and some Douglas fir (Pseudotsuga menziesii) and arbutus (Arbutus menziesii) are in the mix too. A Meadows of grasses and wildflowers blanket the understory. In the dry summer months, everything is brownish, but come spring, the meadow comes alive with colors: wildflowers in the park bloom, painting it hues of lilac, yellow, white and purple. About three decades ago, when Margaret Lidkea first saw this patch of green space, it was vastly different. “Pretty much every meadow was full of Scotch broom woodlands,” says Lidkea, a former high school biology teacher. “You couldn’t … go in there without crashing into all that.” Scotch broom (Cytisus scoparius) is a non-native shrub. Pointing to her Zoom background — an image of one of the vernal pools in the park filled with lilac camas flowers (Camassia spp.) — she says, “that was just a solid forest of Scotch broom.” Having grown up in Victoria, Lidkea recognized the value of the rare Garry oak (Quercus garryana) ecosystem in Uplands Park, even if others couldn’t see it. Stretching from southern Vancouver Island…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay