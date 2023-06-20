‘A psychedelic renaissance’: How hallucinogens can aid conservation

Harvard-trained ethnobotanist and host of the popular podcast Plants of the Gods, Mark Plotkin is no stranger to psychedelic plants. But many people across the world, particularly in countries where these plants have been demonized, may not be as familiar. That’s beginning to change. Today, ayahuasca is arguably the most popular of these, but the traditional knowledge behind it is not just crucial for their safe application, but also for understanding and preserving the cultures from which they come, Plotkin says: “Mind-altering substances are a cornerstone of the new healing in the age of the psychedelic renaissance, or proof that these rainforests hold compounds that we need and don’t know — hallucinogenic and otherwise — and that these Indigenous peoples in the Amazon … know stuff that guys like you and me don’t.” He joins the Mongabay Newscast to talk about the value of many Amazonian plants that have historically gone understudied, the importance of the traditional ecological knowledge behind them, and how their popularization could be a new vehicle for conservation action. Listen here: Plotkin is the co-founder of the nonprofit Amazon Conservation Team, which has been using a community-led conservation model for decades. While considered a pioneering approach at the time, centering Indigenous communities in conservation management is beginning to be recognized by a growing number of conservation experts as the ideal model, given that 80% of the world’s remaining biodiversity is on land that is home to or managed by Indigenous communities. Mark Plotkin with Akoi, Sikiyana…This article was originally published on Mongabay

