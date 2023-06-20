Chile government faces backlash after U-turn on copper mine

Macarena Martinic wasn’t surprised earlier this year when the Chilean government said yes to extending the life of Los Bronces, a large, centuries-old open-pit copper mine in the Andes, an hour’s drive from the capital, Santiago. “A week earlier, Chilean Economy Minister Nicolás Grau mentioned how important the mine was to the Chilean economy,” says Martinic, a lawyer with FIMA, an environmental NGO. “To be fair, we already felt the storm coming. Nevertheless, I was very disappointed. This approval is a big contradiction in what this government projects.” Los Bronces was discovered and first exploited in 1867, when the mountainous region lacked adequate infrastructure, and the technology to extract minerals from the ground was limited. In the early 20th century, mining operations took off in earnest, turning Los Bronces into one of Chile’s largest copper mines, currently producing nearly 330,000 metric tons of the metal per year. In May 2022, the Environmental Evaluation Service (SEA), the Chilean government’s environmental regulator, determined that new plans by Anglo American, the U.K.-headquartered mining giant with a majority stake in Los Bronces, would threaten the health of residents of surrounding areas. It rejected Anglo American’s plans to extend its operations, warning that air quality would be severely impacted by mining and that surrounding glaciers could melt faster because of snow pollution. Dust pollution from mining could affect the life of glaciers in the vicinity of the mine as dust pollution would increase ice melting. Image by Shriram Rajagopalan via Flickr 2.0. In response to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

