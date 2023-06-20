Despite billions tied to clean supply chains, China’s Cofco still turns to deforesters

MATO GROSSO, Brazil — João Luiz Lazarotto was indignant. Seated in the corporate office of his 9,520-hectare (23,524-acre) farm in Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Lazarotto explained his problem. His biggest client was refusing to buy some of his soybean harvest because of the Soy Moratorium, an agreement among soy traders barring them from buying soy grown on deforested land in the Amazon region. His crop was being rejected even though he’d gotten state approval to cut down forests on the land he owns and farms. “I deforested within the law,” Lazarotto said. “Now, because they can’t sell it, I have to take that soya out.” He contrasted these demands with the approach of his second-largest buyer, a corporate behemoth called Cofco, the Chinese Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation. Cofco, he said, was conducting business as usual and had so far imposed no such requirements — despite also being a signatory to the Soy Moratorium. “Still no [change],” Lazarotto said. Cofco is a state-run giant with a critically important mission: it is the leading food supplier to the planet’s most populous country. The company imports grains, oils, sugar and meat from around the world to help feed 1.4 billion people. Its trading wing, Cofco International, has emerged as a global agribusiness powerhouse alongside U.S.-based multinationals Cargill and ADM. In recent years, Cofco International has made bold pledges about combating deforestation. It has adopted a series of policies to clean up its supply chains, and received billions of dollars in reduced-interest loans to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay