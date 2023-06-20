Forest ecology and carbon dynamics in the Amazon

A tropical rainforest is composed of thousands of species of long-lived trees, each with a natural history characterized by unique morphological, physiological and reproductive attributes. Very little was known about the ecological processes within these plant communities in 1980 when ecologists began to establish long-term studies to document their composition, structure and function. In one project near Manaus, scientists created an experiment to evaluate the impact of deforestation and forest fragmentation on plant and animal communities. In another, dozens (eventually, hundreds) of botanists affiliated with local universities and research institutions created a network of hundreds (eventually, thousands) of permanent one-hectare plots scattered across the entire region. They have used these plots to study Amazonian tree biodiversity, identifying which species are extraordinarily abundant (hyperdominant) and which are exceedingly rare, as well as documenting how tree communities vary across latitudinal, elevational and climatic gradients, information essential for understanding how the Amazon might change in the future due to global warming. The 2020 fire season in the Amazon south of the Equator was typical: The burning season starts in July as landholders use fire to renovate pastureland (a) and clear fields on existing farms (b). The use of fire increases at the end of the dry season (September to October) when landholders burn recently deforested land to expand production (c). Managed fire escapes to create wildfire that impacts the understory of natural forest (d). The y-axis shows the area (km2) burned as measured by the MODIS instrument on NASA satellites. Data source: Global…This article was originally published on Mongabay

