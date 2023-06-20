Palm oil giants face corruption charges as Indonesia probe widens

JAKARTA — Indonesian prosecutors have charged three major palm oil companies in connection with a cooking oil shortage that rocked the world’s top producer of palm oil. The Attorney General’s Office announced June 15 that it had charged the companies — the Permata Hijau Group, Wilmar Nabati Indonesia, and Musim Mas — with corruption. All three companies are major players in the industry. Indonesia’s Permata Hijau Group is one of the top 10 palm oil processors and traders in the country; Wilmar Nabati Indonesia is the arm of Singapore-based Wilmar International, the world’s largest palm oil trader; and Musim Mas, also based in Singapore, owns one of the largest palm oil refinery networks in the world. The scandal broke out last year, when executives from the three companies were arrested for conspiring with a top trade ministry official to secure export permits for the firms. The permits allowed the three companies to skirt their obligations to allocate a quota of cooking oil for the domestic market. The quota obligation was imposed by the government to make sure that the country had enough cooking oil amid an acute shortage that lasted for months in early 2022. The scarcity prompted widespread complaints from the public, who questioned why Indonesia, which produces more than half of the world’s crude palm oil (CPO), the most widely used vegetable oil for cooking oil, was running short on domestic supplies. The government also imposed a domestic price obligation, or DPO, which capped the selling price of CPO. With the permits, the companies…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay