Alleged torturers roam free as Indonesia struggles to bring charges in palm oil slavery case

Only 13 of some 60 men implicated in a human trafficking case in which Indonesian drug users were imprisoned under the guise of a rehabilitation program and forced to work on a palm oil plantation have been charged, with the local district attorney citing a lack of police cooperation as impeding his office from prosecuting many of the alleged culprits, according to a new article by The New York Times. The scandal came to light last year after Terbit Rencana Perangin-angin, the leader of the district of Langkat in North Sumatra province, was arrested for bribery. When anticorruption officers raided his residential compound, they discovered dozens of men locked in barred cells on the estate. Instead of receiving treatment for their addiction, they had been tortured and made to toil on a plantation and palm oil factory owned by Perangin-angin and his family, witnesses said. The men have since been freed, and horrific accounts of physical assault have circulated in courtrooms and media reports, with some suggesting Perangin-angin was able to get away with a forced-labor operation because of his considerable influence in Langkat district. His son, Dewa Perangin-angin, 25, was among the few people punished for their role in the scheme. Judges ruled last November that he had tortured a man to death, beating him during an interrogation about whether he had used drugs before ordering guards to push him into a pond, where he drowned. “He had this excitement seeing people being tortured,” one victim told the Times…This article was originally published on Mongabay

