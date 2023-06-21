Communities accuse Socfin and Earthworm Foundation of greenwash in West Africa

Over the past decade, communities affected by transnational palm oil and rubber company Socfin’s plantations have raised complaints with local authorities and in international media. Socfin recently initiated an investigation into selected allegations by a supply chain consultancy company, the Earthworm Foundation (EF, formerly the Forest Trust). Even before it began, however, the investigation was rejected by prominent community and international organizations. In May, a number of local organizations from communities affected by Socfin’s plantations — including Synaparcam in Cameroon and Green Advocates in Liberia, supported by international NGOs like GRAIN and ReAct — wrote a letter to Socfin chair Hubert Fabri, rejecting EF’s invitation to local advocates to participate in the investigation. “The process made public by Socfin and EF does not provide any guarantees as to the criteria that any investigation aiming towards conflict resolution should meet,” they wrote. Socfin is a transnational holding company headquartered in Luxembourg that operates oil palm and rubber operations in eight countries in West and Central Africa, as well as Cambodia and Indonesia. Mongabay has reported on communities’ allegations against Socfin subsidiaries operating plantations in Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Liberia, covering violations of land rights, pollution of water courses, destruction of graves and sacred forests, sexual abuse, corruption, and failure to secure free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) from host communities. Socfin says the current investigations are a sign of the progress it is making in responding to community complaints, in line with what it calls its “responsible management policy,” adopted…This article was originally published on Mongabay

