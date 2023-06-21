For Central America, climate bill could top hundreds of billions annually

Climate change impacts could cost countries in Central America up to $314 billion per year by 2100 if ecosystem services provided by the region’s forests are affected, a recent study has found. It warns this could severely affect the region’s low- and middle-income countries, which could suffer losses more than three times their GDP. “The forests are not able to deliver the same ecosystem services as without climate change,” said study co-author Marc Hanewinkel, chair of forestry economics and planning at the University of Freiburg in Germany. “And this is related to a high economic cost, which is what we tried to estimate.” The researchers looked at how forests might be affected by changing temperatures and precipitation patterns, which would impact photosynthesis and carbon storage. Then they calculated the costs of those changes, pricing for the first time both the ecological and economic impacts of climate change in Central America. According to Hanewinkel, these costs are a very rough underestimate since the investigation focused only on the region’s protected areas and on two ecosystem services — climate regulation and habitat — and concentrated on potential impacts from the loss of biomass and biome stability, i.e. all the ecosystem services provided by forests. Finer detail satellite data could help conservation efforts across Central America in the face of climate change. Image courtesy of Osa Conservation. Central America’s complex topography, spread over a relatively small area, previously made it difficult for researchers to model climate impacts. But improvements in computing power allowed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

