Indonesia to cut tuna harvest in bid for more sustainable fishery

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government says it will reduce its annual tuna catch, the world’s largest, by a tenth in an effort to sustain the future of the fisheries. The Indonesian fisheries ministry earlier this month published its harvest strategy paper showing that it will progressively cut its tuna catch volume by 10% of the 2021 level over the course of three years. It cited depleting populations of skipjack tuna (Katsuwonus pelamis) and yellowfin tuna (Thunnus albacares) as justification for the move. The paper, which Mongabay has reviewed, says this strategy should “ideally” come into effect no later than 2026 as part of the implementation of the ministry’s quota-based and zone-based fisheries policy. A ministerial decree is also expected to be issued as the legal basis for the tuna harvest strategy, which provincial governments will then have to implement, according to officials. “The publication of this harvest strategy document embodies Indonesia’s sovereignty and commitment to managing and ensuring the sustainability of tuna,” Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, the fisheries minister, said at a World Ocean Day event on June 9. Indonesian fisheries minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, left, and the ministry’s director for permits and fishers, Ukon Ahman Furqon, launch the tuna harvest strategy paper. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. Indonesia catches more tuna than any other country, accounting for about 16% of the world’s total tuna supply. In 2021 it produced 791,000 metric tons of tuna, including skipjack, yellowfin and mackerel tuna (Euthynnus affinis), with a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay