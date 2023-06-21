No new mining operations on Yanomami land after raids and deaths

In February, Brazil’s authorities descended on the Yanomami Territory in the Brazilian state of Roraima, driving out tens of thousands of miners and clamping down on the illegal activity that was contributing to an unprecedented health crisis among the region’s Indigenous people. The results are rolling in: Alerts of illegal mining in the territory have zeroed for the first time since 2020, according to satellite monitoring by the Brazilian Federal Police. In May and April of last year, the region had 538 alerts of illegal mining operations, observed from satellite images. In the same period of 2023, the number fell to 33, a reduction of 93%. Now, these alerts are zeroed according to the report released on June 20. The good news came after a wave of violence in the Yanomami Territory. At least 15 people have been killed since April and conflicts with cartel members have become a growing threat. Among the dead include two Indigenous people — a woman whose body was found in May, yet the cause of death remains unknown, and a man who was shot by heavily armed men on April 29, according to a report from the Hutukara Yanomami Association, an organization that campaigns for Indigenous rights. They claimed that “from the weapons used, it may mean that a criminal faction has settled in the region.” Two days later, eight miners were found dead, which Brazil’s main news outlet Globo reported could be linked to the previous attack on the Indigenous community. Illegal mining…This article was originally published on Mongabay

