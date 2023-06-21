Norway cites ‘green transition’ in move toward embracing deep-sea mining

The Norwegian government is pushing forward with plans to open its nearby ocean to deep-sea mining, despite opposition from scientists and environmentalists. On June 20, the government announced its intention to open 281,200 square kilometers (nearly 108,600 square miles) of the ocean — an area almost the size of Italy — between the Barents Sea and the Greenland Sea, along Norway’s continental shelf. The government has said it intends to divide this area into smaller blocks to manage the commercial exploration of resources. Parliament will formally debate this issue later this year, which may provide an opportunity for the decision to be overturned. However, most political parties in Norway currently support deep-sea mining. “We need minerals to succeed in the green transition,” Terje Aasland, Norway’s minister of petroleum and energy, said in a statement. “Currently, the resources are controlled by a few countries, which makes us vulnerable. Seabed minerals can become a source of access to essential metals, and no other country is better positioned to take the lead in managing such resources sustainably and responsibly. Success will be crucial for the world’s long-term energy transition.” The government says it will only allow exploitation to begin if industry can demonstrate that deep-sea mining can be done sustainably and responsibly. Yet Frode Pleym of Greenpeace Norway says the country is not “heeding scientific advice from their own scientists” about the dangers of deep-sea mining. A dandelion siphonophore seen in deep sea. Image by NOAA Okeanos Explorer Program, INDEX-SATAL 2010 via Flickr.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

