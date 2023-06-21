Sugarcane: The monoculture that transformed southern Quintana Roo

May is about to end. There are no trees that provide shade to reduce the heat that exceeds 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). José Jesús Pérez Castro walks along the edge of the already burned sugar cane plot, ready to be cut. The proud cane grower wears a hat, dark glasses and an impeccable gray polo shirt. He asks three cutters to pose for a photograph; they, covered in soot and with looks of bewilderment, agree. Pérez Castro’s cultivation field is located in Sergio Butrón Casas, one of the 15 ejidos (common lands) that make up the so-called “sugar cane zone,” a territory in the south of Quintana Roo, along the banks of the Hondo River, right on the border with Belize. Pérez Castro, like all those who grow cane in this area, sells all his production to the sugar mill that has been operating in the region since 1978. In the cane field, which is never-ending, the producer enthusiastically remarks that this region has planted cane for more than 40 years. And it is true. These lands today are part of the municipality of Othón P. Blanco, considered for a long time as one of the critical points for forest loss; the result of decades of government policies that have favored agriculture and livestock is reflected above jungles and forests. Deforestation as government policy To understand how sugar cane took root in the municipality of Othón P. Blanco, it is necessary to review part of the recent history…This article was originally published on Mongabay

