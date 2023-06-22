Bangladesh’s ‘bird restaurant’ serves up snacks with a side of conservation

DHAKA — It was a misty winter morning in February 2012. Shomour Kumar Ghosh started out his day by opening his sweetmeat shop in the district of Pabna in western Bangladesh and sitting in a chair to catch the sun’s warmth. He then noticed a flock of mynas, known locally as shalikh, gathered in front of his shop, apparently looking for food. Out of curiosity and love for animals, the 50-year-old scattered a handful of chanachur — a mix of fried lentils, peanuts, chickpeas and more, often known as Bombay mix — to the birds. They ate the offering and flew away. What happened the next day was beyond anything Ghosh could have imagined. “I was surprised the next day when I saw nearly 100 shalikh birds coming in front of my shop around the same time. I gave away food to them and the number continues to rise,” Ghosh told Mongabay over the phone. It was the dead of winter here, and the crop fields that the birds usually flock to for feeding were barren. As a result, the birds were now frequenting urban areas in search of food. “The surprising fact is that the shalikhs come and take food and then left without making any sound,” Ghosh said. Shomour Kumar Ghosh has fed the mynas outside his shop every day since 2012. Image by Sharon Kumar Ghosh. He gradually he fell in love with the birds, he said, and decided to have his breakfast along with them in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay