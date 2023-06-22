Climate change and moisture recycling in the Amazon

Starting in the 1990s, ecosystem ecologists and atmospheric scientists in the Brazilian space agency embarked on a sophisticated collaboration with NASA and other international research institutions; their goal was to understand and model the interactions between the atmosphere, the ocean and the forest ecosystem. They collected data using instruments mounted on satellites, airborne platforms and canopy towers, a collaboration that discovered how cyclical anomalies in ocean temperatures, such as El Niño/La Niña, drive the decadal-scale droughts and floods that impact the Amazon. Their most important finding was to elucidate how tropical forests recycle water between the surface and the upper troposphere via a process known as ‘deep convection’; sometimes referred to as a ‘biotic pump’; this natural system maintains the high precipitation that defines the Amazon rainforest. The South American Monsoon is established and controlled by the rotation of the Earth, the seasonal shift of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the height of the Andes, and atmospheric pressure gradients driven by temperature differences across the South American land mass. Data source: Marwan, N. and J. Kurths. 2015. ‘Complex network based techniques to identify extreme events and (sudden) transitions in spatio-temporal systems’. Chaos: An Interdisciplinary Journal of Nonlinear Science 25 (9): 097609. The impacts of deforestation, forest fragmentation and forest degradation are all weakening water recycling, and this is enhancing the intensity and frequency of seasonal and interannual drought. The risk is particularly acute in the Southern Amazon, a climatic transition zone where subtle shifts in ecological succession can determine…This article was originally published on Mongabay

