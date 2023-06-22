Dam-building spree pushes Amazon Basin’s aquatic life closer to extinction

“People need to think about river basins or freshwater systems like a heart, a living system,” says Bernardo Caldas, from WWF-Brasil. Caldas is the co-lead author of a new study investigating how freshwater systems in the Amazon Basin are interconnected. It’s the first study of its kind to combine two layers of analysis of 6,000 rivers from across the Amazon Basin, which together make up some 343,000 kilometers (213,000 miles) of waterways. On one level, the study details the current level of connectivity of these rivers, as well as pointing to how this could change in the future if all the hydroelectric dams currently planned for the region are built. The second layer of analysis looks at the presence of migratory fish, turtle and dolphin species in the same rivers, detailing the importance of free-flowing rivers whose course is uninterrupted by hydropower dams. Furthermore, the study examines how the rivers of the Amazon Basin are connected to lakes formed by flooding during the rainy season and play an important role in the life cycles of the species focused on in the study. “It is these more sensitive environments, such as the floodplains, that end up being most affected by the hydroelectric dams,” Caldas says. The rhythms of the waterways of the Amazon Basin, marked by low- and high-water periods, are vital to the health of the aquatic ecosystem, yet have been disturbed by a number of factors, such as a changing climate, deforestation, changes in land use, uncontrolled and disorderly…This article was originally published on Mongabay

