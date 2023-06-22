Indonesia to expand ‘smart fisheries’ program aimed at empowering communities

JAKARTA — Small-scale and traditional fishers make the greatest contribution to Indonesia’s total fish production, driving the country’s rise as one of the world’s top fishing nations. In an effort to strengthen this base, the government is expanding a modernization program that should help fishers boost their productivity, achieve sustainability standards, and improve their overall socioeconomic welfare. The so-called smart fisheries village (SFV) program was initially introduced in 22 fishing communities, according to the Indonesian fisheries ministry. Outside its main fishery focus, the expanded program will also integrate aspects of tourism, banking, telecommunications and agriculture to support the development of the participating communities. Indonesia harvested 84.4 million metric tons of seafood in 2018, making it one of the biggest marine capture producers in the world, according to the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization. The fisheries sector employs about 12 million Indonesians, with most of the fleet today, about 650,000 vessels, operated by small-scale and traditional fishers. “The concept is not us giving help, but providing the leverage that these villages can use to develop and become intelligent or smart together to boost the village’s economy,” fisheries minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono said in a statement. Officials and residents kick off the smart fisheries village program in a community in South Sumatra province. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. Most of the initial batch of smart fisheries villages are on the island of Java. Other areas are in South Sumatra and West Sumatra provinces, Sulawesi Island, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

