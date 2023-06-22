Is Jeff Bezos’s $500 million yacht made with ‘blood timber’ from Myanmar? (commentary)

Following tea with King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, the king of global retail made an extraordinary announcement on the next stage in his bid to help save the planet. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com and the second wealthiest man in the world, had already donated $1 billion (approx. £805.8 million) through his Earth Fund to combat climate change and protect nature. Now he turned his attention to trees. At the CoP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021, he revealed he would halt deforestation and desertification, not in the rainforest that bore his company’s name, but in Africa by planting 20 million trees across the continent in a project called The Great Green Wall. Meanwhile, 700 miles away, shrouded in secrecy, he was engaged in another ambitious and hugely expensive project – but there are concerns this one may be connected to massive illegal deforestation, genocide, corruption, the financing of a brutal military dictatorship and circumventing EU law. How? The 127 meter-long yacht “Koru” (the Māori word for ‘new beginnings, life and hope’) owned by Jeff Bezos. Image via Oceanco. Well, three years earlier, Bezos commissioned Oceanco, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to build him the largest sailing vessel in the world at a reported cost of $500 million (almost £403 million). It was codenamed Y721, a 127 meter-long ‘mega yacht’ with an aluminum and steel hull and three gigantic masts making the vessel half the height of the Great Pyramid of Giza. No expense was spared,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

