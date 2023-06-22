Lucky No. 13? Latest images could add to Nepal’s 12 wildcat species

KATHMANDU — In early February 2022, a team of tiger researchers started downloading images from camera traps as part of a population census for the big cat in Nepal. They had to analyze 40,111 images taken by camera traps in the Chitwan-Parsa Complex, a key tiger habitat, from Dec. 5, 2021, to Feb. 7, 2022. Babu Ram Lamichhane, a senior conservation officer at the semigovernmental National Trust for Nature Conservation, was scrolling through the photos of relatively common wildlife such as golden jackals (Canis aureus) and large Indian civets (Viverra zibetha) when he stumbled upon an image that made him stop and stare. It was a small cat with a sandy coat and black stripes and spots, photographed walking in front of the camera. It had a ringed tail with a black tip, and ears that were slightly tufted. Lamichhane, who had never seen a wildcat like this before, wondered whether it was a new species, or a rare subspecies of an existing wildcat, or a hybrid. “I compared its features with that of the Asiatic wildcat [Felis lybica ornata] and found them to be similar,” Lamichhane, the lead author of a recent study documenting the finding, told Mongabay. Camera trap photo of the Asiatic wildcat spotted in Nepal. Image courtesy of DNPWC/NTNC. When it comes to feline diversity, Nepal is the proverbial cat’s cradle. It’s home to 12 wildcat species, ranging from the majestic tiger (Panthera tigris) and elusive snow leopard (Panthera uncia), to the diminutive Pallas’s cat (Otocolobus…This article was originally published on Mongabay

