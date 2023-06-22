Titan investigation: How will they find out what happened?

From BBC
Now that they have found the debris, there will be an investigation into what happened.
According to Rear Admiral John Mauger, the pattern of the debris is consistent with “a catastrophic implosion”.
That is because there were two patches of debris: One containing Titan’s nose cone, the other its tail piece – suggesting that the vessel blew apart.
But what is still unclear is why this happened and what should have been done to prevent it.
The answers to these questions lie in the two patches of debris discovered by the Victor 6000 ROV on Wednesday lunchtime, US time.
The authorities will be gathering every piece of the debris they can find to build up a full picture of the sequence of events that led to the tragedy, according to Ryan Ramsey, former submarine captain in Britain’s Royal Navy.
“This is not going to be dissimilar to an aircraft crashing. There is no black box, so you are not going to be able to track the last movements of the vessel itself. But as many pieces of the vessel as they can do, to get those back up to the surface, and from them they should be able to analyse the break structure, any fractures that have happened and maybe piece together what actually happened in those last moments,” he said.
Key to the investigation will be bits of the carbon fibre that part of the vessel was made from. The big question is did it undergo a