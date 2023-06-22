Ukraine dam: Satellite images reveal Kakhovka canals drying up

From BBC
Published11 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
One of Europe’s largest reservoirs is drying up after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine.
Satellite images, analysed by BBC Verify, show four canal networks have become disconnected from the reservoir.
The UN says drinking water supplies could be affected for more than 700,000 people, mostly in Russian-occupied areas.
Experts say the loss of water from the canals would be critical for food production in the region.
The Kakhovka Dam was destroyed in the early hours of 6 June, causing widespread flooding which hit settlements and farmland across the region.
Your device may not support this visualisation
Since the dam collapsed, satellite images show water levels in both the reservoir and the canals it feeds have continued to drop.
As well as the canals being a source of drinking water to large parts of southern Ukraine, they also provided irrigation for vast areas of farmland. The dam acted as a flood defence to places downstream, mainly to the south and south-west.
BBC Verify monitored the four canal entrances using satellite imagery, and by 15 June, all had become disconnected as the reservoir water level kept dropping.
Further images reveal the reservoir, which previously held 18 cubic kilometres of water, had dried up significantly.
Shallower parts of the reservoir were exposed first, revealing some of the original shape of the Dnipro River prior to