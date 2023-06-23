Air pollution sensors found to store crucial biodiversity data

It seems a cache of biodiversity data was hiding in plain sight all along. In the midst of hazardous particulate matter trapped in the filters of two air quality monitoring systems in the U.K., scientists discovered DNA samples that they were able to extract to study and survey the biodiversity in the region. The two air pollution sensors, one in London and another in Auchencorth Moss in Scotland, unintentionally collected airborne DNA shed by plants and animals. Scientists in the U.K. and Canada analyzed the samples to identify more than 180 taxa of mammals, plants, birds and invertebrates. According to a study published by the team in the journal Current Biology, the detected species include animals such as badgers (Meles meles) and little owls (Athene noctua), trees such as ash (Fraxinus spp.) and linden (Tilia spp.), as well as pathogenic fungi like Septoriella. While the current findings are based on data collected only from two sensors, it signals the possible presence of a huge trove of biodiversity data around the world that could be extracted and studied. If demonstrated to be scalable, it could potentially be instrumental in making biodiversity surveys easier for scientists and researchers. Air pollution sensors “collect data at very regular intervals,” Joanne Littlefair, one of the authors of the study and a lecturer in biological sciences at Queen Mary University of London, told Mongabay in a video interview. “It’s potentially a huge untapped source of biodiversity information and sampling at a very fine temporal scale.” Surveying…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay