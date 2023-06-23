Climate of fear persists among Nepal’s eco defenders as threats rise

KATHMANDU — On Jan. 10, 2020, 24-year-old Dilip Mahato died after being stabbed multiple times and then run over with a truck. Mahato was an outspoken critic of illegal sand mining taking place in a river in Dhanusha district, in Nepal’s southern Madhesh province. According to investigators, Mahato had been trying to obstruct the mining when he was attacked. Reports said the miners had previously issued death threats against him. The incident drew widespread coverage and sent chills through the community of environmental human rights defenders across Nepal, who were already facing a host of challenges, including similar threats to their own lives and those of their families. In January 2020, 24-year-old Dilip Mahato, an outspoken critic of illegal sand mining, was killed when trying to obstruct the mining. Environmental human rights defenders, especially women, in Nepal continue to fear for their safety and lives. In the years since Mahato’s death, little has changed, a new study shows. Published by the Informal Sector Service Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (INSEC), an NGO, the study says Nepalis working for the protection of the environment continue to feel unsafe due to lack of government security mechanisms. “During the course of the study, it was found that discussions haven’t even begun to frame policies to protect people defending the environment,” Prapoosa K.C., the lawyer who led the study, said at an event to share the findings. K.C.’s team interviewed 51 respondents in the provinces of Sudurpaschim, Lumbini and Madhesh, and study…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay