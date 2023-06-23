Projects in Brazil’s Caatinga biome combine conservation and climate adaptation

From high up in the Serra das Almas Private Natural Heritage Reserve in Brazil’s Ceará state, the forest spreads out beyond the horizon. It’s April here in the municipality of Crateús, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) inland from the state capital, Fortaleza, which means it’s the end of the rainy season. The trees here in this Brazilian hinterland known as the sertão are still clad in green leaves and bright flowers. The reserve, spanning 6,285 hectares (15,530 acres), is part of the Caatinga scrub forest, whose springs are vital for the water security of the communities living nearby. Since Serra das Almas was established as a private natural heritage reserve, or RPPN, in September 2000, its landscape has been transformed from cropland and livestock pasture to lush vegetation. That recovery was accelerated by forest restoration, with native wildlife soon returning and resuming their natural dynamics. The reserve is home to a recorded 485 plant, 45 mammal, 45 reptile, 230 bird and 33 amphibian species. The mustached woodcreeper (Xiphocolaptes falcirostris), white-browed guan (Penelope jacucaca) and Ceará leaftosser (Sclerurus cearensis) are among the birds found only in this part of the world. These species are also among those listed in Brazil’s National Action Plan for the Conservation of Caatinga Birds. Several wildcats are also native to the region: the puma (Puma concolor), ocelot (Leopardus pardalis), oncilla (Leopardus tigrinus) and jaguarundi (Herpailurus yagouaroundi). The red-handed howler monkey (Alouatta ululata), an endangered species, has also reappeared in this area. A lajeiro, a rocky outcrop…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay