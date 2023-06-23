Rules on pollution blocking housebuilding, says minister

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Pollution rules are a major obstacle to the government’s aim of 300,000 new homes a year, a minister has said.
Wastewater and sewage from new homes and construction sites raise levels of nutrients like nitrates and phosphates, which harm water quality and wildlife.
Baroness Scott of Bybrook said a duty to lessen the impact was placing a “significant burden” on housebuilders.
Housing development had been stalled in 27 areas covering 14% of England, she told the House of Lords.
The Home Builders Federation (HBF) says the rules are disproportionate and will mean up to 41,000 fewer homes a year.
It argues the root causes of the nutrient problem are water companies’ dumping of raw sewage into rivers and wastewater from farms.
It also takes issue with a working assumption by government environmental agency Natural England that each new home will increase the population by an average of 2.4 persons, insisting most new housing caters for the existing population in the local area.
Natural England lays down regulations for local planning authorities to ensure housebuilding achieves “nutrient neutrality”.
This means that developments do not result in a net increase in nutrients which can damage habitats, estuaries and wildlife.
To meet this condition, Natural England says extra nutrients created by additional wastewater need to be mitigated.
<div data-component="text-block" class="ssrcss-11r1m41-RichTextComponentWrapper