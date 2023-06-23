To meet U.N. climate, biodiversity goals, 79% of plant cover must be saved, study

Plants play a vital role in purifying water, regulating the climate, supporting biodiversity, and stabilizing the soil. Or more simply put, vegetation holds the planet together. Because of this, international goals around preserving land vegetation have been set by the United Nations’ Convention on Biological Diversity, Framework Convention on Climate Change, Convention to Combat Desertification, and Sustainable Development Goals. So how much of the Earth’s remaining vegetation do we need to keep if we are to have any hope of meeting those international goals? According to new research published in the journal Conservation Biology approximately 79% of the Earth’s remaining natural vegetation — a minimum of 67 million square kilometers (26 million square miles), or an area roughly seven times the size of China — should be protected to fulfill the goals set forth by the four U.N. resolutions. Natural and seminatural terrestrial vegetation that needs to be preserved to contribute to the achievement of at least (a) one of the four retention targets; and (b) number of targets covered by those vegetated areas. Image courtesy of Simmons et al. (2023). “Forests and other natural vegetation store carbon to halt climate change, provide habitat to protect biodiversity, and conserve soil to prevent desertification,” Patrick Gonzalez, a climate change scientist and forest ecologist at the University of California, Berkeley, who was not involved in the study, told Mongabay in an email. “The research validates the need to protect a large part of our Earth to assure these three essential services for nature…This article was originally published on Mongabay

