At sea as on land? Activists oppose industrial farming in U.S. waters

Perhaps the most notorious industrial farming institution is the concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO, in which livestock are raised in crowded conditions that require the heavy use of antibiotics to treat the infections that inevitably arise from such packed and stressful living. In recent decades, as a growing proportion of the world’s seafood has come from aquaculture, corporate actors have begun to take the same industrial food production tactics to the world’s waters, according to environmental and Indigenous rights activists. While some aquaculture has social and environmental benefits, farming carnivorous finfish on an industrial scale has numerous negative impacts: chemical and nutrient pollution, overfishing of forage fish to feed penned fish, threats to Indigenous and small-scale fisher livelihoods, and the increased spread of infections causing harm to wild fish. So far, industrial aquaculture has been limited to coastal or inland waters, but now there’s a push to expand it into the open seas, where proponents say it can help feed a growing global demand for seafood with less environmental impact than coastal aquaculture, being farther from sensitive coastal habitats and creating less concentrated pollution in deeper, higher-flow waters. In June, a bill known as the AQUAA Act was reintroduced to both the U.S. Senate and House that would establish regulatory standards and investment in research and technology for an industrial aquaculture system in federal waters. Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS), an industry group that includes agribusiness giants such as Cargill, Merck Animal Health and Sysco, support the bill. Though…This article was originally published on Mongabay

