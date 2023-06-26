Extreme temperatures and erratic weather disrupt Bangladesh’s famous Rajshahi silk industry

Bangladesh’s famous Rajshahi silk industry has been struggling in recent years for many reasons, including the excessive dependency on imported low-cost yarn. The recent erratic weather has been worsening the situation, as the local mulberry and silkworm producers are now experiencing different bacterial and viral diseases, which eventually reduce the silk production rate. According to a study, the weather in Bangladesh and the current methods used to raise silkworms strongly encourage the spread of bacterial and viral infections. The situation for the silk manufacturer is becoming more difficult due to shifting weather patterns. A notable lepidopteran insect used to produce natural silk fiber is the silkworm Bombyx mori L. It is vulnerable to several diseases and pests. The environment highly influences the growth and development of silkworms. As a result, worms weaken and are more susceptible to various infections, said Kamrul Ahsan, a co-author of the study. In four rearing seasons known as per the name of Bengali calendar months Vaduri (August to September), Agrahayan (November to December), Choitro (March to April) and Joistho (May to June) practiced in the northern part of Bangladesh. About 40-50% reduction of average cocoon yield occurs during the two seasons of Joistho and Vaduri, when the temperature and humidity go to extremes. In Bangladesh, the summer (or hot) months usually start in April and end in October. The ideal temperature for producing a good quality yarn and proper larvae growth is 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) and relative humidity. However, a recent study…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay