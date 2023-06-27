As one Brazilian state takes up carbon trading, others may fall for the ‘illusion’

It’s a fiercely contested question: Do carbon offsets provide a solution to curbing greenhouse gas emissions? For many experts, the answer is a resounding no. But that hasn’t stopped the carbon trade from booming as more countries and companies look for ways to meet international targets for global carbon reductions. The Brazilian state of Tocantins is the latest to venture into the carbon market with a recent deal with Swiss oil-trading giant Mercuria. The 10-year forest carbon credit purchase agreement means that Tocantins can sell credits to Mercuria once they’ve been verified by the U.N.’s jurisdictional REDD+ framework (reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation). Tocantins, a state the size of the United Kingdom, is made up of Cerrado savanna (87%) and Amazon Rainforest (13%). A combination of environmental policies and reinforcement efforts allowed the state to slash deforestation and reduce its carbon emissions by 65 million metric tons between 2016 and 2020, a figure officially recognized by the federal government through the National Commission for REDD+, according to Marcello Lelis, the state secretary for the environment and water resources. Lelis told Mongabay by phone that Tocantins has already sold 40 million metric tons of these past credits to Mercuria as well as credits the state could produce by 2030. Credits generated between 2016 and 2032 could be worth up to $2 billion, state environmental official Marli Santos told Reuters. That’s good news for Tocantins. Deforestation rates across the state are lower than pre-2016 levels despite slight increases in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

