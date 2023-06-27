In the land of honey and nuts: Indigenous solutions to save Brazil’s Cerrado

The Nioaque Indigenous Territory in Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul state is home to some 2,000 Terena people living in four villages. The territory spans some 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) of the Cerrado, the world’s most biodiverse — but also most threatened — savanna biome. In the Terena village of Água Branca, residents are working on ways to preserve that biodiversity while also improving their own welfare — and the Aguamel project here has already proven to be economically viable. As for its socioenvironmental importance, “there is no doubt,” says Claudionor do Carmo Miranda, an agricultural engineer and president of the Água Branca Indigenous Producers Association (APROAB). The association used 80,000 reais ($16,700) in funding from the Resilient Cerrado Project (CERES) to buy equipment, install 67 beehives, and train 15 Indigenous residents to raise bees. After just over a year of work, production is expected to double. “We have already produced 680 kilos [1,500 pounds] of honey and expect to reach 1,300 kilos [2,870 lbs] by the end of 2023. We plan to grow our team and our production every year,” Miranda says. The honey is sold at farmers’ markets in the city of Nioaque and in the Indigenous territory, and there are plans to include the honey in Indigenous school lunch programs. Miranda, an ethnic Terena with a master’s degree in rural development studies, says the initiative could make a big difference in both the economy and food security of this Indigenous territory, located in the transition zone between…This article was originally published on Mongabay

