Microbes play leading role in soil carbon capture, study shows

More carbon is stored in the soil than in all plants, animals and the atmosphere combined, making it among the most critical conservation frontiers as we face the climate crisis. According to a recent study published in the journal Nature, microbes are the key drivers behind carbon storage in soil, surpassing other soil processes by a factor of four. “We know that microbes are important for soil health,” Steven Allison, a professor in Earth System Science at the University of California, Irvine, who was not involved in this study, told Mongabay. “But this is really the first paper that establishes this positive link between the efficiency of microbial metabolism and the amount of organic carbon that’s stored in soils around the world.” Boreal forest covers much of Canada and northern Eurasia and, when undisturbed, act as a major carbon sink. Photo by user peupleloup via WIkimedia Commons (CC 2.0) When plants and other organisms die, microorganisms (microbes) such as bacteria and fungi release enzymes that break those organisms down into reusable nutrients and smaller carbon compounds. Some of those carbon compounds feed soil organisms, some accumulate in the soil and become attached to particles in the soil, and some are exhaled as carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. When carbon is held in the soil, it can remain stable there for millions of years if undisturbed. This is why soil is such an effective carbon sink. Because soil acts as this remarkable sink, conservationists and policymakers are paying more attention to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

