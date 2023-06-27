New data show 10% increase in primary tropical forest loss in 2022

JAKARTA — The tropics lost 10% more primary rainforest in 2022 than in 2021, as forest loss in deforestation hotspots like Brazil and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continued to accelerate, new data from the University of Maryland show. According to the data, available on the Global Forest Watch (GFW) platform managed by the World Resources Institute (WRI), the tropics lost 4.1 million hectares (10.1 million acres) of primary forest in 2022, up from 3.75 million ha (9.3 million acres) in 2021. The forested area lost is the size of Switzerland and the rate of tree cover loss is the equivalent of losing 11 football fields of forest per minute. “In general, since the turn of the century, we’ve seen a hemorrhaging of some of the world’s most important ecosystems despite years of efforts to turn that trend around,” said Mikaela Weisse, director of GFW. During the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in 2021, heads of 145 countries pledged to increase the efforts to combat deforestation with a goal to halt and reverse forest loss by the end of the decade. To achieve zero deforestation by 2030, global deforestation had to be reduced by 10% each year. But instead, in the first year after the Glasgow pledge, tropical forest loss increased. As a result, global deforestation in 2022 is more than 1 million ha (2.5 million acres) above the level needed to be on track for the goal of zero deforestation in 2030, according to an analysis by WRI. This means…This article was originally published on Mongabay

