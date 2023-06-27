The Amazon saw record deforestation last year. Here’s why.

Last year, the Amazon saw some of the highest rates of deforestation in over a decade, due to a combination of cattle ranching, agriculture, mining and road projects that cleared millions of acres of rainforest. An estimated 1.98 million hectares (4.89 million acres) of forest were cleared in 2022, a 21% increase from 2021 and the highest figure on record except for 2004, when over 2 million hectares (about 5 million acres) were lost. “The 2022 deforestation data is a stark reminder that we are in a race against time for the Amazon. With deforestation rates the highest they have been since 2004, the ecological integrity of the Amazon is in jeopardy,” said Leila Salazar-López, executive director of Amazon Watch. The figures come from Global Forest Watch satellite readings on deforestation and fire hotspots, which were processed and published in a report by Amazon Conservation’s Monitoring of the Amazon Project (MAAP). All six countries that share the Amazon Rainforest — Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela — experienced deforestation last year, but none of them were hit as hard as Brazil. It lost a total of 1.4 million hectares (3.45 million acres) of primary forest, making it the worst year of deforestation since a historic peak between 2002 and 2005. Former President Jair Bolsonaro, who left office at the end of last year, has been accused of worsening deforestation by failing to demarcate a single Indigenous territory while at the same time encouraging economic activity in the rainforest that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

