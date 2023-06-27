What is net zero and how are the UK and other countries doing?

From BBC
Published47 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The UK risks falling behind in its efforts to reach “net zero” by 2050 without much faster action, according to the government’s independent climate advisers.
The 2050 target is a key part of the UK’s international commitments, which are designed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
Net zero means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
Greenhouse gases include carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane. CO2 is released when oil, gas and coal are burned in homes, factories and to power transport. Methane is produced through farming and landfill.
These gases increase global temperatures by trapping the sun’s energy.
Meanwhile, rapid deforestation across the world means there are fewer trees to absorb CO2.
Under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, 197 countries agreed to try to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C by 2100.
To achieve this, scientists said that net zero CO2 emissions should be reached by 2050.
However, the UN now wants countries to bring forward their net zero targets by a decade to avoid what it called “the growing climate disaster”.
Not all emissions can be reduced to zero, so those that remain need to be matched by actively removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. This is known as “offsetting”.
Natural offsetting methods include