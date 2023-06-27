When “cute” is cruel: Social media videos stoke loris pet trade, study says

When we think of iconic animals, we tend to imagine them in the wild — African elephants marching across grasslands, tigers prowling through forests, or humpback whales breaching through ocean waves. But new research suggests that when it comes to lorises, things are different. Many people likely think of the wide-eyed, pint-sized primates native to the forests of South and Southeast Asia as domestic pets rather than wild animals. This was the conclusion of a study in which researchers scrutinized the top 100 most-viewed and liked loris videos on three major social media platforms — TikTok, YouTube and Giphy. The researchers found that the vast majority of clips showed lorises in captive settings, often in contact with people and displaying signs of stress or poor health, whereas clips of wild lorises behaving naturally in their forest home were largely ignored. “Almost any platform you look on, if you search for slow loris, you just see these decontextualized pets. You see very few wild animals,” Anna Nekaris, professor of primate conservation at Oxford Brookes University and co-author of the findings, told Mongabay. A Bengal slow loris (Nycticebus bengalensis) photographed in Thailand at night in its natural forest habitat. Image by Tanaporn Choopanya. Many of the clips that had garnered more than 1 million views and thousands of likes typically showed lorises in captive conditions that the researchers deemed as failing to meet internationally accepted animal welfare guidelines. In contrast, the team identified only two videos of wild lorises in a forest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay