Why did the orangutan cross the toll road to Indonesia’s new capital city?

JAKARTA — There's been renewed scrutiny of the infrastructure being built for Indonesia's new capital city on the island of Borneo following the sighting of a critically endangered orangutan crossing the site of a planned toll road. The 11-second video shot by a construction worker on May 23 shows the great ape walking across the under-construction road and passing a banner that identifies the road as part of the highway leading to the new city of Nusantara. In the clip, unidentified men can be heard yelling "take a photo!" The Indonesian government has repeatedly claimed that the $32 billion Nusantara project will be a "green city" and a "forest city," with minimal disruption to forests and wildlife. But the presence of the orangutan in the midst of a construction site clearly contradicts this, according to Mapaselle, executive director of local community conservation group Pokja Pesisir. "It indicates that the area [cleared to make way for the toll road] is a natural wildlife corridor," he told Mongabay. "It also indicates that the development of the new capital doesn't pay attention to the biodiversity in the Sungai Wain protection forest and the coastal forest area." https://imgs.mongabay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2023/06/27035744/WhatsApp-Video-2023-06-14-at-14.36.51.mp4 Toll road taking a toll The toll road aims to cut the travel time between Nusantara and Balikpapan, the nearest large city, 33 kilometers (21 miles) away, to 30 minutes, from the current 2 hours. To do so, it will cut through the forested buffer zone of the Sungai Wain protection forest, fringing the southwest and…

