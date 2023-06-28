8 Ursae Minoris b: Scientists unlock mystery of planet that escaped death

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Scientists baffled by a mysterious planet that should have been destroyed believe they have discovered why it survived.
The planet – 8 Ursae Minoris b – was identified in 2015 in the Milky Way.
But we should never have been able to see it because it should have been engulfed by a nearby dying star.
Researchers now believe 8 Ursae Minoris b escaped that fate because the dying star once had a companion that stopped its growth.
“No planetary system like this has been discovered before. This is the first, which is pretty special,” explains astrophysicist Dimitri Veras at the University of Warwick who assisted lead researcher Marc Hon from the University of Hawaii.
The scientists explain their theories by talking about the fate of our own solar system.
Earth and the other planets in our solar system orbit the sun, a star filled with burning gases.
The sun is currently what is called a yellow dwarf and is burning hydrogen but one day it will start to die. When that happens, it will become a red giant and will expand significantly, consuming Mercury, Venus and possibly Earth.
That destruction by an expanding star is exactly what should have happened to 8 Ursae Minoris b.
But a companion star appears to have saved the planet, explains Marc Hon, who made the observations using the TESS space telescope.
The scientists believe that the planet once orbited two stars that were at different stages
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Air quality plummets as Canadian wildfire smoke stretches across the Midwest
-
New hope in the Mediterranean: Scientists find deep corals withstand heat waves
-
Annual Adam’s Peak pilgrimage leaves Sri Lanka biodiversity site littered
-
A community leader on why aid work is necessary to build climate resilience