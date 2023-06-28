Annual Adam’s Peak pilgrimage leaves Sri Lanka biodiversity site littered

RATNAPURA, Sri Lanka — The Young Zoologists’ Association (YZA) is a youth organization that explores Sri Lanka’s biodiversity, and its members are an enthusiastic group of people often raking through leaf litter looking for little creatures like frogs, butterflies, skinks and lizards in forest areas — especially the Adam’s Peak Wilderness. Armed with sticks and sacks, about 50 young zoologists combed the footsteps leading to the summit of Adam’s Peak, locally known as Sri Pada’ (sacred feet) or Samanala Kanda, surrounded by the Peak Wilderness Nature Reserve, during their annual trek between December and May this year as well. But instead of little creatures, their focus was on discarded polythene bags, polythene food wrappers, PET bottles and various other non-biodegradable items dumped by thousands of pilgrims who trekked through the winding path during the pilgrimage season. Some of the plastic bottles and polythene end up on the mountain slopes and it is an arduous and risky journey downhill bearing the weight of garbage. Image courtesy of the Young Zoologists’ Association (YZA). “This year, we collected over 300 kilograms [660 pounds] of non-biodegradable items from this unique ecosystem within one day, but there’s lots more to collect still,” says Ishanda Senevirathne, the president of the youth collective. Some garbage was mixed with soil and washed down the slopes and deposited at various nooks and corners, making collection a difficult task, Senevirathne told Mongabay. It was an uphill task to bring the collected garbage down the mountain, he said. Thousands of pilgrims…This article was originally published on Mongabay

