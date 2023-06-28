Big potential and immense challenges for great ape conservation in the Congo Basin, experts say

On this episode of the Mongabay Explores podcast, Terese Hart, a researcher with the ICCN (the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature); Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, a wildlife veterinarian and founder of the NGO Conservation Through Public Health; Kirsty Graham, a researcher from the University of St Andrews; and Sally Coxe, co-founder and president from the Bonobo Conservation Initiative, speak with Mongabay about the state of conservation for bonobos and mountain gorillas in the Congo Basin. Additionally, they detail the complicating factors of violence and instability in the Albertine Rift (the primary habitat of mountain gorillas) and a very difficult road ahead to protect great apes in the face of climate change and competing national interests for natural resources in and around the land in which they live. Listen here: Mountain gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei) are the only great ape species known to be increasing in population in recent years, rebounding enough to become upgraded on the IUCN Red List from critically endangered to endangered in 2018. But this success comes with the added complication of less and less habitat for them. Research suggests a correlation between this confinement and a rise in disease and infant mortality. Handicrafts such as baskets and carvings are made locally and sold to tourists who come to see gorillas in Nkuringo, Uganda. Photograph by Jason Houston for USAID via Flickr. According to Kalema-Zikusoka, tourism has greatly benefited conservation for mountain gorillas and provided income for local communities; however, this model is not so easily applied…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay