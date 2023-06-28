Munduruku Collective interviews Maria Leusa on leading the Indigenous struggle

At the end of April, about 60 Munduruku Indigenous people from several villages in Pará traveled more than 2,800 kilometers (1,740 miles) to Brasília to participate in the 19th Acampamento Terra Livre (the “Free Land Camp,” known as ATL), the largest gathering of Brazil’s original peoples. Among the group were the young people of the Wakoborũn Audiovisual Collective with their cameras, microphones and tripods. In addition to documenting the event, their mission was to produce a video interview with one of their people’s main leaders, Maria Leusa Munduruku, coordinator of the Wakoborũn Women’s Association and a law student at the Federal University of Western Pará. Both the collective and the association bear the same woman’s name, that of an ancient Munduruku warrior who recovered her brother’s head, which her enemies had been using as a trophy. The makeshift studio for the interview was assembled between the tents where the Indigenous people had settled, surrounded by loudspeakers, under a black tarp that served to soften the relentless Cerrado heat and before the eyes of curious members of international NGOs. Seated on a wooden stool for a little over an hour, Maria Leusa cleared some time from her busy schedule of strategic commitments and talked to the young people about the Indigenous struggle, demarcation of territory, the resumption of Indigenist policies and the invasion of illegal miners. She also spoke about a delicate subject, one which she would rather forget: the attack she suffered in 2021 when invading miners set fire to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay