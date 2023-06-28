New hope in the Mediterranean: Scientists find deep corals withstand heat waves

Scientists have discovered that soft, branching corals deep in the Mediterranean Sea have remained unharmed by heat stress. In contrast, the corals in shallow waters have noticeably suffered as temperatures have risen. Over the past decade, the Mediterranean Sea has experienced frequent, destructive marine heat waves that have affected vast swaths of the Mediterranean’s surface. Sea surface temperatures have previously risen as high as 5° Celsius (9° Fahrenheit) above normal, killing animals from 50 taxonomic groups. One affected species is the red gorgonian (Paramuricea clavata), also known as the violescent sea-whip, a soft coral species known to “engineer” the local ecosystem by creating three-dimensional habitats that attract a host of biodiversity. In 2022, researchers working with UNESCO and Fondation 1 Ocean launched “Noah’s Ark of the Deep,” an expedition to study the gorgonians in the western Mediterranean Basin. After a period of abnormally high temperatures in the Mediterranean, they found that many gorgonians at 0 and 30 meters’ depth (up to 98 feet) died off as a result of the heat stress. Yet a second mission of the expedition, launched in April, discovered that gorgonians in deeper waters — below 50 meters (164 feet) — appeared untouched by the impacts of thermal stress. Researchers dived as deep as 70 meters (230 feet) to assess the health of the red gorgonians (Paramuricea clavata). Image by Alexis Rosenfeld. “From one side, it is good news because we know that there are some populations that are not affected,” Lorenzo Bramanti, a researcher at…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay