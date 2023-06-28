What does the decline of natural history museums mean for biodiversity conservation? (commentary)

With the disappearance of European empires, many associated internationally important natural history museums (NHMs) are struggling to continue. They are being underfunded, short-staffed; collections split up and hived off. Many are, in short, dying, despite much window dressing with specimens being digitally archived away with even less access for naturalists who may need them. Fred Naggs, previously of London’s NHM, recently provided a review of such trends in the science journal Megataxa in a wide-ranging, 27 page article addressing global biodiversity problems, with several suggested solutions. Given that firsthand observations about museum culture are rarely articulated, such observations should interest all those interested in institutions that are often publicly funded to support biodiversity research and conservation including zoos, societies and botanic gardens. Although Naggs’s article concentrates on the Natural History Museum in London, its remit is much wider (uncredited quotations below are taken from it). Despite declines, many museums and institutes still seem to thrive – these include NHMs in Copenhagen, Sydney and at Harvard, and also the British Museum and Kew Gardens – perhaps the best-known botanical institute in the world. I’ve been fortunate to visit at least a dozen important NHMs around the world, including a tiny one in Riga, Latvia, and expanding modern ones such as in Singapore. A natural history museum in Latvia with a diorama of taxidermies of Asian wildlife. Image courtesy of the author. Several museums and their collections have been severely damaged or destroyed by fires such as the Lisbon NHM in 1978,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

