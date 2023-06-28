What’s in store for Colombia’s forests? New modeling tries to predict.

Colombia has nearly 60 million hectares (147.5 million acres) of natural forest covering over half its territory, much of it in the Amazon basin. As a “megadiverse” country, possessing around 10% of the world’s biodiversity, the stakes are high for the deforestation policies it’s employing to combat climate change. Between 2000 and 2020, the country lost nearly 5 million hectares (12.3 million acres) of forest to cattle ranching and agricultural activity, according to Global Forest Watch, a satellite mapping initiative. Some of those years, those factors contributed to around half of all forest loss in the country. President Gustavo Petro came into office last year promising to slow deforestation rates and grant more land to Indigenous communities. He has a handful of climate change laws and national action plans at his disposal but implementation has been tricky, so it’s still unclear what’s going to play out with Colombia’s forests in years to come. In an attempt to chart some future outcomes, the Food, Agriculture, Biodiversity, Land-Use, and Energy (FABLE) consortium looked at three different directions the country could take with its current policies. One was more passive, while the others were more hands-on and creative. All of them relied on evolving agriculture, forestry and bioenergy trends, represented by a model known as GLOBIOM-Colombia. In all of the outcomes it became clear that Colombia will need a more consistent and innovative approach to deforestation to meet many of its conservation goals, the report said. It will also need to come up…This article was originally published on Mongabay

