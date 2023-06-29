Brazil claims record shark fin bust: Nearly 29 tons from 10,000 sharks seized

This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center’s Rainforest Investigations Network where Karla Mendes is a fellow. Brazilian authorities announced the seizure of almost 29 tons of shark fins this month, exposing the extent of what they described as illegal fishing in the country. It was apparently the world’s largest confiscation in history: The largest previous seizure reportedly took place in Hong Kong in 2020, when authorities confiscated 28 tons of fins. The seized fins were reportedly destined for illegal export to Asia, where they are used to make shark fin soup, a delicacy. They came from an estimated 10,000 blue (Prionace glauca) and anequim or shortfin mako (Isurus oxyrinchus) sharks, Brazil’s federal environmental agency IBAMA said in a news release. Shortfin mako sharks joined the country’s list of endangered species in May, whereas blue sharks are under consideration for inclusion. Internationally, shortfin makos are listed as endangered and blue sharks as near threatened by the IUCN. “These vessels had fishing authorization for certain species, but used fishing gear specifically for targeted shark fishing, which is prohibited,” IBAMA’s director of environmental protection, Jair Schmitt, said in the statement. “[T]his illegal practice also causes the death of several seabirds, including endangered [species.] So the environmental damage is not only related to sharks, but also to marine fauna,” he added. A shark fin seized by IBAMA, Brazil’s federal environmental agency. Image courtesy of IBAMA. According to IBAMA, the large amount of fins in trade was the starting point of the investigation. “[W]e started…This article was originally published on Mongabay

